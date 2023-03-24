BreakingNews
Roswell modifies contract for Ga. 9 Historic Gateway design

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently signed a $128,250 contract modification with AECOM for design of mitigation elements for the National Park Service.

The National Park Service Mitigation project is a coordinated effort to address impacts to NPS property related to the construction of the Ga. 9 Historic Gateway project. Schedules for the Georgia Department of Transportation projects associated with this project have been extended and are resulting in not only a schedule extension but an increase in the work needed.

Changes to the original scope of this project include environmental coordination with the city and NPS, public involvement process, finalization of design plans (specifically around the proposed parking lot drainage coordination with NPS at Allenbrook) and project management services.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
