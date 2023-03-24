Roswell modifies contract for Ga. 9 Historic Gateway design

The National Park Service Mitigation project is a coordinated effort to address impacts to NPS property related to the construction of the Ga. 9 Historic Gateway project. Schedules for the Georgia Department of Transportation projects associated with this project have been extended and are resulting in not only a schedule extension but an increase in the work needed.

Changes to the original scope of this project include environmental coordination with the city and NPS, public involvement process, finalization of design plans (specifically around the proposed parking lot drainage coordination with NPS at Allenbrook) and project management services.