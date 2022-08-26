Roswell, Milton to work together on Cox Road intersections

Milton will lead the project, with support from Roswell. The total estimated cost of the project is $4 million. Roswell’s share of the total cost is not to exceed $1 million. Milton will cover the remaining $3 million.

Milton and Roswell will each be responsible individually for completing all right-of-way acquisition activities and associated costs within their jurisdictions. Roswell’s right-of-way acquisition cost will count towards its not-to-exceed project cap of $1 million.