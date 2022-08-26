Roswell, Milton to work together on Cox Road intersections

The Roswell City Council recently approved an agreement with Milton for the TSPLOST II Cox Road Intersection Improvements project. The project consists of potential intersection corrections along Cox Road at Etris Road and King Road.
Milton will lead the project, with support from Roswell. The total estimated cost of the project is $4 million. Roswell’s share of the total cost is not to exceed $1 million. Milton will cover the remaining $3 million.
Milton and Roswell will each be responsible individually for completing all right-of-way acquisition activities and associated costs within their jurisdictions. Roswell’s right-of-way acquisition cost will count towards its not-to-exceed project cap of $1 million.
Funding will come from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
About the Author