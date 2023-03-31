BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-285 South after truck catches fire
Roswell makes changes to false alarm payment management

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Roswell Public Safety and Public Works Committee recently recommended an amendment to the pricing and payment terms the city has with CentralSquare Technologies for false alarm penalties.

The city will pay no upfront costs. CentralSquare will absorb all system and processing costs required to provide the service. Expenses will be paid from the total collected revenue and subtracted from the total collected revenue before the revenue sharing percentages are applied. CentralSquare will receive 30% of the false alarm fees and the city will collect 70%.

Roswell will be responsible for any penalties incurred for a negative balance or insufficient funds that may occur.

