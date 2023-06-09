Roswell maintains “AAA” bond rating

Roswell recently announced the city has been awarded a “AAA” bond rating by both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investor Services. The city states it was the first city in Georgia to receive this highest available rating, and has maintained it since 2000.

The AAA rating indicates the city is a safe bet for issuing debt and at low risk of defaulting on that debt. As a result of this excellent bond rating, the city has issued $86.2 million (out of a total of $179.6 million approved by voters in Nov.) in bond debt with the best available interest rates.