Roswell looks to place requirements on building new townhomes

Some council members say townhomes with garages located in the front of the unit are not visually pleasing and do not help to create a walkable environment.

In a related vote Tuesday, City Council approved changing the percentage of open space required for newly built structures from 20% to 40%.

“When you put these (actions) in totality it becomes a de facto mechanism of just not allowing any townhomes in Roswell, which is placing a limitation on what would be often an entry-level homeownership or step-up ownership,” Beeson said on Thursday. “Or for someone reducing the size of their home, they’re just not going to have as many options.”