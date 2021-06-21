Roswell invites public feedback on Park Fitness Loop Trail, Adventure Path Project

Roswell purchased the site in 1999 from the Ace Sand Company, which operated a sand dredging and processing operation on the site since the late 1950s. The Ace Sand tract is approximately 22.7 acres and is bounded by Riverside Road to the north, St. Andrew Catholic Church to the west, and Don White Memorial Park to the east.

The first phase is the design and construction of a Fitness Loop Trail and Adventure Path on the eastern property boundary connecting to an existing trail system on the Don White Park property. The second phase is a Children’s Stormwater Garden in the center of the property and a third phase of the master plan calls for a multi-use community building on the western portion of the site.