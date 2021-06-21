Roswell invites public feedback on Park Fitness Loop Trail, Adventure Path Project

Roswell invites the public to review and provide feedback on a draft of the Environmental Assessment for the Park Fitness Loop Trail and Adventure Path project proposed along a tract of the river frontage that was previously occupied by the Ace Sand Company.
The 30-day public comment period began June 2 and continues through July 6.
Draft copies of the May 2021 Environmental Assessment is available at www.RoswellGov.com/Grants. Comments may be submitted to grants@roswellgov.com.
Roswell purchased the site in 1999 from the Ace Sand Company, which operated a sand dredging and processing operation on the site since the late 1950s. The Ace Sand tract is approximately 22.7 acres and is bounded by Riverside Road to the north, St. Andrew Catholic Church to the west, and Don White Memorial Park to the east.
The first phase is the design and construction of a Fitness Loop Trail and Adventure Path on the eastern property boundary connecting to an existing trail system on the Don White Park property. The second phase is a Children’s Stormwater Garden in the center of the property and a third phase of the master plan calls for a multi-use community building on the western portion of the site.
The city has applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant (administered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources) to construct the Fitness Loop Trail and Adventure Path. The Environmental Assessment and public comment period are critical parts of the grant requirements.