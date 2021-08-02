Roswell installs new flashing yellow arrows to improve safety

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, a large-scale study in four U.S. states found flashing yellow arrows can reduce left-turn crashes by 15 to 50 percent over traditional left-turn arrow signals. These traffic arrows also help increase traffic flow, as well as reduce vehicle idling and air pollution.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has produced a helpful video highlighting how flashing yellow arrows work: www.youtu.be/pnd_RknpXX4.