Roswell installs new flashing yellow arrows to improve safety

The Roswell Department of Transportation has recently installed several new flashing yellow traffic arrows at traffic signals around town. The new flashing yellow arrows are expected to improve safety.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, a large-scale study in four U.S. states found flashing yellow arrows can reduce left-turn crashes by 15 to 50 percent over traditional left-turn arrow signals. These traffic arrows also help increase traffic flow, as well as reduce vehicle idling and air pollution.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has produced a helpful video highlighting how flashing yellow arrows work: www.youtu.be/pnd_RknpXX4.