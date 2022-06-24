Roswell hires TSPLOST management services

The program manager will be responsible for ensuring all TSPLOST projects are delivered ontime and on budget. The work includes maintaining budgets and schedules, project management services, preparing right-of-way and construction estimates, utility coordination, right-of-way acquisition, and construction engineering and inspection.

The initial contract will cost $1 million funded by TSPLOST and will be supplemented as needed as the program progresses. The contract covers the duration of the 2022 to 2027 TSPLOST program.