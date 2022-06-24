Roswell hires TSPLOST management services

The Roswell City Council recently approved a contract with Atkins North America for Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) program management services. The firm will provide management, administration, support and oversight services for the city’s capital improvement projects funded by TSPLOST.
The program manager will be responsible for ensuring all TSPLOST projects are delivered ontime and on budget. The work includes maintaining budgets and schedules, project management services, preparing right-of-way and construction estimates, utility coordination, right-of-way acquisition, and construction engineering and inspection.
The initial contract will cost $1 million funded by TSPLOST and will be supplemented as needed as the program progresses. The contract covers the duration of the 2022 to 2027 TSPLOST program.
Fulton County anticipates collecting approximately $545 million in TSPLOST funding between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2027. Roswell will receive 16.34% of the county funds collected, estimated to be $70 - $80 million.
