Roswell highlighting local nonprofits ahead of Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, a global effort to generously donate to favorite charities is Tuesday, Nov. 28. Roswell is providing information to help citizens make safe and informed choices.
Among the advice, the city is encouraging the community to review tips from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at www.sos.ga.gov/page/charity-giving-tips-and-red-flags as well as the following to research nonprofits:
· Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, www.give.org
· GuideStar, www.guidestar.org
· Charity Navigator, www.CharityNavigator.org
· Charity Watch, www.CharityWatch.org
The city also recommends reviewing each organization’s website before making a gift and warns about scams related to disasters or the pandemic.
Roswell’s grants division has established a Nonprofit Partnership Program. NPP helps organizations providing services in Roswell address community challenges with the city’s help. In addition, NPP facilitates collaborations and provides support to expand each organization’s capacity to serve local residents. Nonprofits interested in joining the NPP can learn more at www.roswellgov.com/NPP.
