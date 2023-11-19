Roswell highlighting local nonprofits ahead of Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, a global effort to generously donate to favorite charities is Tuesday, Nov. 28. Roswell is providing information to help citizens make safe and informed choices.

Among the advice, the city is encouraging the community to review tips from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at www.sos.ga.gov/page/charity-giving-tips-and-red-flags as well as the following to research nonprofits:

· Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, www.give.org