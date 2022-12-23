ajc logo
Roswell grants division manager recognized for excellence

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Grant Professionals Association recently bestowed its highest honor and inducted Roswell’s Grant manager, Danny Blitch, into the 2022 Class of Distinguished Fellows.

Blitch has led the city’s grant division to obtain an extensive list of grants ranging from construction and fitness improvements at the Adult Recreation Center on Grimes Bridge Road to the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department and energy efficiency upgrades to City Hall and Law Enforcement Center buildings.

Blitch has also been instrumental in the creation and development of the city’s Nonprofit Partnership Program, including umbrella initiatives such as #GiveWellRoswell and Volunteer Roswell.

