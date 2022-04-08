ajc logo
X

Roswell gears up for Bike Roswell’s Mayor’s Ride and Roswell Moves event

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and members of the City Council are gearing up for the 2022 Bike Roswell Mayor's Ride and Roswell Moves event Sunday, Apr. 24. (Courtesy Bike Roswell via City of Roswell)

caption arrowCaption
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and members of the City Council are gearing up for the 2022 Bike Roswell Mayor's Ride and Roswell Moves event Sunday, Apr. 24. (Courtesy Bike Roswell via City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and members of the City Council are gearing up for the 2022 Bike Roswell Mayor’s Ride and Roswell Moves event beginning at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 24.

The year’s event features Top Job Beverage and Events serving Gate City Brewing Company, Lucky’s Burger and Brew Roswell with mechanical support from Roswell Bicycles.

The 19-, 43- and 64-mile routes will parade down Canton Street before traveling throughout the city. Rest stops will be stocked with drinks and snacks. The 19-mile challenge is a popular option with families since it is flat and skips Martin’s Landing.

This year’s post-ride ride luncheon and Roswell Moves street event will take place along Canton Street for fun, games and live music from Rock N Taco Roswell.

Details and registration: https://fb.me/e/1KHB7Ovne.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs making plans for Take it to the River Lantern Parade
7h ago
Alpharetta approves $254K for Kimball Bridge landscaping
10h ago
Alpharetta approves next steps toward Wacky World Restrooms at Wills Park
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top