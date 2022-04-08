Roswell gears up for Bike Roswell’s Mayor’s Ride and Roswell Moves event

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and members of the City Council are gearing up for the 2022 Bike Roswell Mayor’s Ride and Roswell Moves event beginning at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 24.
The year’s event features Top Job Beverage and Events serving Gate City Brewing Company, Lucky’s Burger and Brew Roswell with mechanical support from Roswell Bicycles.
The 19-, 43- and 64-mile routes will parade down Canton Street before traveling throughout the city. Rest stops will be stocked with drinks and snacks. The 19-mile challenge is a popular option with families since it is flat and skips Martin’s Landing.
This year’s post-ride ride luncheon and Roswell Moves street event will take place along Canton Street for fun, games and live music from Rock N Taco Roswell.
Details and registration: https://fb.me/e/1KHB7Ovne.
About the Author