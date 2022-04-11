Roswell event to collect unwanted household hazardous waste

Roswell residents will be able to drop off unwanted household cleaners, pesticides, turpentine and other hazardous waste in May.
A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on May 7 at the Roswell Environmental/Public Works Department building, 1810 Hembree Road.
According to a statement, the following items will be accepted:
● Paint thinner/turpentine
● Pesticides including fertilizers, herbicides, flea and tick products, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides
● Undiluted pool chemicals
● Household cleaners
● Propane gas cylinders
● Mercury thermometers/thermostats
● Household batteries (non-rechargeable)
● Aerosols including aerosol paint
● Gasoline
● Fire extinguishers
● Automotive brake fluid/used motor oil filters (no other automotive fluids)
Latex paint or oil-based paint will not be accepted at the event, the statement said. Roswell residents can take a limited amount of latex and oil-based paint, 10 cans per household, to the Roswell Recycling Center,11570 Maxwell Road, most weekdays.
For more information on the Hazardous Waste Collection event call 770-694-6512 or visit roswellgov.com/hazardouswaste.
