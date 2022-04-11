ajc logo
Roswell event to collect unwanted household hazardous waste

Roswell residents will be able to drop off unwanted household cleaners, pesticides, turpentine and other hazardous waste in May at a city facility.

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Roswell residents will be able to drop off unwanted household cleaners, pesticides, turpentine and other hazardous waste in May.

A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on May 7 at the Roswell Environmental/Public Works Department building, 1810 Hembree Road.

According to a statement, the following items will be accepted:

● Paint thinner/turpentine

● Pesticides including fertilizers, herbicides, flea and tick products, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides

● Undiluted pool chemicals

● Household cleaners

● Propane gas cylinders

● Mercury thermometers/thermostats

● Household batteries (non-rechargeable)

● Aerosols including aerosol paint

● Gasoline

● Fire extinguishers

● Automotive brake fluid/used motor oil filters (no other automotive fluids)

Latex paint or oil-based paint will not be accepted at the event, the statement said. Roswell residents can take a limited amount of latex and oil-based paint, 10 cans per household, to the Roswell Recycling Center,11570 Maxwell Road, most weekdays.

For more information on the Hazardous Waste Collection event call 770-694-6512 or visit roswellgov.com/hazardouswaste.

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

