Roswell denies permit for used car sales at 11208 Alpharetta Highway

After a lengthy discussion and more than one motion to approve, the Roswell City Council recently denied a request from Sheldon Williams to open a used car business at 11208 Alpharetta Highway in the former Discount Tire building.
The Planning Commission and the Community Development Authority both recommended approval with conditions related to the location of parking for customers versus used car inventory as well as landscaping improvements.
Despite those recommendations, the council found themselves with a split vote to approve the conditional use permit resulting in the deciding no vote coming from Mayor Lori Henry. The mayor had already expressed her lack of desire to see more vehicle related businesses along the Highway 9/ Alpharetta Highway Corridor.