Roswell changes transportation plan at Crabapple Middle

The Roswell Transportation Advisory Commission voted in January, and the City Council recently agreed, to cancel the Woodstock Road northbound left-turn lane project at Crabapple Middle School and reallocate the project funds.

This project would have constructed approximately 150-foot to 160-foot of vehicle capacity and was being designed using in-house city staff. Instead, the RTAC recommended the installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the existing crosswalk along Woodstock Road in front of the school.

This project had a budget of $350,000. The city will shift $200,000 to the Ga. 92 at Woodstock/King project and use the remaining $150,000 for the Ga. 9 at Riverside/Azalea intersection signal improvements (pending approval from GDOT).