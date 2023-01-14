Roswell Beer Festival seeking sponsors, volunteers

Sponsors and volunteers are needed for the upcoming Roswell Beer Festival. The event, created and managed by the nonprofit STAR House Foundation, takes place 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in Roswell Town Square. The event includes unlimited beer tastings, 3-ounce pours and access to over 350+ different beers.
The 2021 event saw nearly 2,000 attendees with $120,000 raised to support STAR House, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring for at-risk children at three elementary schools in North Fulton. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local children in need.
All tickets include a 2023 souvenir tasting glass, unlimited tastings, access to purchase tokens for food from local Roswell restaurants, Roswell Beer Fest swag and live music.
Sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets at www.roswellbeerfestival.com.
