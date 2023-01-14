Roswell Beer Festival seeking sponsors, volunteers

The 2021 event saw nearly 2,000 attendees with $120,000 raised to support STAR House, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring for at-risk children at three elementary schools in North Fulton. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local children in need.

All tickets include a 2023 souvenir tasting glass, unlimited tastings, access to purchase tokens for food from local Roswell restaurants, Roswell Beer Fest swag and live music.