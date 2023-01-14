ajc logo
Roswell Beer Festival seeking sponsors, volunteers

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Sponsors and volunteers are needed for the upcoming Roswell Beer Festival. The event, created and managed by the nonprofit STAR House Foundation, takes place 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in Roswell Town Square. The event includes unlimited beer tastings, 3-ounce pours and access to over 350+ different beers.

The 2021 event saw nearly 2,000 attendees with $120,000 raised to support STAR House, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring for at-risk children at three elementary schools in North Fulton. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local children in need.

All tickets include a 2023 souvenir tasting glass, unlimited tastings, access to purchase tokens for food from local Roswell restaurants, Roswell Beer Fest swag and live music.

Sponsor, volunteer or purchase tickets at www.roswellbeerfestival.com.

