Roswell-based non-profit helping widowed and orphaned to host virtual 5K

The Roswell-based non-profit Wiphan (Widows + Orphans) Care Ministries will host a virtual 5K fundraiser Feb. 26 to support orphans in Africa.
Wiphan schools are in communities where many parents and caregivers have not had the opportunity for an education. Although most families value education, their poverty often demands children babysit, work the farm, or take odd jobs to earn money.
Wiphan is helping families prioritize school for their children by providing nutritious school lunches and no-cost medical care to treat illness, improve health, and reduce absenteeism.
Learn more and join the virtual Warthog Waddle 5K at www.wiphan.org.
