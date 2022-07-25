ajc logo
X

Roswell asks for limited access to Grimes Bridge Road in Ga. 400 project

Residents in the Grimes Bridge Road neighborhood say they are concerned about increased traffic and want the new interchange removed from project designs. Courtesy Georgia Department of Transportation

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents in the Grimes Bridge Road neighborhood say they are concerned about increased traffic and want the new interchange removed from project designs. Courtesy Georgia Department of Transportation

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Some residents want plans for a new interchange nixed

The mayor of Roswell said he’s making a longshot request in asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to revise plans to build Ga. 400 access lanes at Grimes Bridge Road.

The new interchange would be one of four access points planned for the express lanes project.

Residents in the Grimes Bridge Road neighborhood say they are concerned about increased traffic and want the new interchange removed from project designs.

Mayor Kurt Wilson drafted a letter to Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia DOT on Friday, asking the agency to at least limit access to the north Fulton neighborhood.

“I am not optimistic,” Wilson told a crowd of residents attending a Transportation Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The advisory committee is comprised of residents appointed by the city. Wilson, speaking at the start of the meeting, said he believes the final decision has been made on the Grimes Bridge Road interchange given the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) made when former Mayor Lori Henry was in office.

In addition to the Grimes Bridge Road access lanes, GDOT plans to construct a new Holcomb Bridge Road interchange. Roswell has accepted $35 million from the IGA, and agreed to contribute $15 million toward the Holcomb Bridge Road project as well as $2.5 million for aesthetics at the two interchanges.

In his letter to GDOT, Wilson asks to “limit access to Grimes Bridge Road” and place a greater focus on the Holcomb Bridge Road interchange.

During the Tuesday meeting, Transportation Advisory Committee member Marissa Pereira, said residents want plans for the Grimes Bridge Road access lanes to be “nixed totally.”

“There is no better description of a family centric street,” she said of Grimes Bridge Road.

The street is a corridor of homes with schools, parks and an adult recreation center for senior citizens. It runs west from Dogwood Road near Ga. 400 to Holcomb Bridge Road.

The road is already used as a cut-through for motorists, Pereira said.

Oxbo Road, which has been closed for 18 months due to delayed construction, will also invite traffic whenever it reopens, she added.

“Once Oxbo opens up, we’re going to see traffic flowing (from there) through Grimes Bridge,” Pereira said. “People cut through Grimes Bridge anyway to get on to (Ga.) 400 and all of us that live there know that.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe24m ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
9h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor
9h ago
Roswell amends language for self- service storage use
Milton seeks nominations for exemplary city employees
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top