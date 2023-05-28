Roswell Arts Fund launching new outdoor public and performing art project

Roswell Arts Fund and the City of Roswell are debuting the inaugural ArtAround: Pathways project, a blend of art and nature. From mid-June through the end of September, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the scenic trail alongside Don White Park filled with public and performing art displays, temporary installations, performances and workshops that explore people’s response to nature through color, shape, movement, play, reflection and interaction.

In a statement, Roswell Arts Fund noted, “The festival features more than 30 visually stunning works from both local and regional artists. Alongside these, Pathways will host an incredible lineup of performances and workshops, including musicians, theatre, dance and aerials, adding a dynamic element to the festival and further enhancing the overall experience.”

Information: www.roswellartsfund.org/pathways.