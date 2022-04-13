ajc logo
X

Roswell approves name for new mountain bike trail at Big Creek Park

The Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) has worked with the Roswell Recreation Commission to name the new mountain bike trail at Big Creek Park “Hollywood.” (Courtesy Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization)

caption arrowCaption
The Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) has worked with the Roswell Recreation Commission to name the new mountain bike trail at Big Creek Park “Hollywood.” (Courtesy Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Following a recent meeting, the Roswell Recreation Commission approved a request from the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO), a booster organization of the commission, to name the new mountain bike trail in Big Creek Park “Hollywood.”

The trail name “Hollywood” will be visible on RAMBO trail maps located throughout Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road.

RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing mountain biking opportunities in Roswell, Alpharetta and Forsyth County. The nonprofit organization participates in the planning of new trails, as well as donates many hours toward maintenance and improvement of existing mountain bike trails.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs seeks feedback on decreasing North End traffic accidents
4h ago
Sandy Springs approves lighting agreement with Georgia Power for Roswell Road project
7h ago
Major Carol Brandau Sundling recognized as “Esteemed Veteran of Roswell”
8h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top