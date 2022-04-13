Roswell approves name for new mountain bike trail at Big Creek Park

Following a recent meeting, the Roswell Recreation Commission approved a request from the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO), a booster organization of the commission, to name the new mountain bike trail in Big Creek Park “Hollywood.”
The trail name “Hollywood” will be visible on RAMBO trail maps located throughout Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road.
RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing mountain biking opportunities in Roswell, Alpharetta and Forsyth County. The nonprofit organization participates in the planning of new trails, as well as donates many hours toward maintenance and improvement of existing mountain bike trails.
