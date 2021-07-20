Roswell approves garage adjacent to historic district home

Approval was not only needed from the Historic Preservation Commission but required a variance to locate the garage within the 70-foot setback, as well as property-line set-backs, per the regulating plan of the Historic District Master Plan. Because the proposed 2-car garage will encroach into the setback, ultimately the decision to approve or deny fell to the city.

The existing property slopes dramatically downhill making it difficult to build a garage behind the home. Locating the garage to the left of the home would jeopardize the health of an existing 44-inch hardwood on that side of the property.