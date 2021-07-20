Roswell approves garage adjacent to historic district home

The Roswell City Council recently unanimously approved a request to build a detached garage at 153 Sloan St. adjacent to the historic single-family home at this site.
Approval was not only needed from the Historic Preservation Commission but required a variance to locate the garage within the 70-foot setback, as well as property-line set-backs, per the regulating plan of the Historic District Master Plan. Because the proposed 2-car garage will encroach into the setback, ultimately the decision to approve or deny fell to the city.
The existing property slopes dramatically downhill making it difficult to build a garage behind the home. Locating the garage to the left of the home would jeopardize the health of an existing 44-inch hardwood on that side of the property.
City Council members noted their thanks that the proposed plan was carefully designed to preserve the historic nature of the home and area.