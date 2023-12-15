Roswell approves funding for police training

Roswell recently approved $25,000 for on-going executive leadership programs for the police department. (Courtesy Roswell Police Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved $25,000 for on-going executive leadership programs for the police department.

According to city documents, the budget amendment will help “meet current and future training needs of public safety executives, maintain a high level of performance and for a vital succession plan for senior leadership positions.”

Funding for education and travel will be available in the city’s general fund with the source of the monies coming from the Red Speed Automated Speed School Enforcement.

The Roswell Police Department is currently hiring police officers, with starting salaries at $58,553, with increases for prior experience and education ranging from $60,671-$71,635.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
