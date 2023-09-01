Roswell applying for grant to purchase police equipment

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago
The Roswell Police Department plans to apply for a $25,560 FY 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to purchase EDR Tool Kits to conduct accident reconstruction investigations and speed reduction.

These funds will be utilized to spend $10,600 for Event Data Recorder (EDR) Tool Kits for Kia, Hyundai and Tesla vehicles and $14,960 for eight Dragon Eye Technology Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) units.

The EDRs will allow for reconstruction of serious injury/fatality accident investigations and the LIDAR units are used for speed detection.

There is no match required for this grant.

