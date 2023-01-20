ajc logo
X

Roswell accepts Project Safe Neighborhoods microgrant

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a 2021 Project Safe Neighborhoods Community Policing Microgrant. The $10,286 microgrant will be used to develop an event that enhances trust and legitimacy between Roswell youth and law enforcement. The city is not required to match this grant funding.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is designed to create safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in crime associated with gang and gun violence.

The program is a partnership between the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia and local, state, and federal agencies.

Among the program’s goals, the grant can be used for projects that “support proactive ways for law enforcement to engage with youth to develop a mutual understanding, break down barriers and create trust, prevent youth involvement in criminal activity, and reduce opportunities for their victimizations.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia House Speaker not looking for new abortion limits now
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta’s school system leader asks for more mentors, business support
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
15h ago

Credit: AJC

OPINION: Another campaign ad? You could have expanded Medicaid instead
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sharon Benton

Sandy Springs launches dining program to promote local restaurants
15h ago
Alpharetta approves law enforcement certification program application
16h ago
Sandy Springs to donate surplus equipment to Cohutta Police
23h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
19h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top