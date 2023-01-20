Roswell accepts Project Safe Neighborhoods microgrant

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a 2021 Project Safe Neighborhoods Community Policing Microgrant. The $10,286 microgrant will be used to develop an event that enhances trust and legitimacy between Roswell youth and law enforcement. The city is not required to match this grant funding.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is designed to create safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in crime associated with gang and gun violence.
The program is a partnership between the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia and local, state, and federal agencies.
Among the program’s goals, the grant can be used for projects that “support proactive ways for law enforcement to engage with youth to develop a mutual understanding, break down barriers and create trust, prevent youth involvement in criminal activity, and reduce opportunities for their victimizations.”
