Roswell accepts $20K grant for roadside beautification

Roswell recently accepted a $20,176 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council for the Ga. 9 at Oxbo Road Intersection Project. (Google Maps)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Roswell City Council recently accepted grant funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council.

The $20,176 grant will be used for the Ga. 9 at Oxbo Road Intersection Project. These grant funds may only be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch, and associated labor costs. Hardscape items which include paving, benches, flagpoles, signage, and lighting are not eligible for this grant.

The city must obtain a special encroachment permit from GDOT within one year of the grant agreement’s effective date in November, 2020.

The Oxbo Road project is currently under construction and scheduled to be finished later in 2021.

