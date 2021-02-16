Roswell accepts $20K grant for roadside beautification

The $20,176 grant will be used for the Ga. 9 at Oxbo Road Intersection Project. These grant funds may only be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch, and associated labor costs. Hardscape items which include paving, benches, flagpoles, signage, and lighting are not eligible for this grant.

The city must obtain a special encroachment permit from GDOT within one year of the grant agreement’s effective date in November, 2020.