Roadwork progressing on $3.7 million Sandy Springs intersection project

Sandy Springs motorists have been slowed by roadwork and lane closures along a stretch of Roswell Road leading up to the curvy intersection at Grogans Ferry Road.
The city is realigning the intersection with $3.7 million in road safety improvements. Lane closures will continue intermittently throughout the project, a statement said.
A recent update said the widening of travel lanes is underway and new six-foot sidewalks are already constructed on both sides of the street. Additional improvements will include installing a raised median on Roswell Road and a traffic signal at the intersection.
Grogans Ferry Road leads into a residential neighborhood of homes and apartments. Work crews have paved a portion of the road and will create a multiuse path leading from Roswell Road to the residential areas.
Separately, crews have installed a stormwater drainage system, the statement said.
The project is funded with transportation special purpose local option sales tax funds approved by voters in 2016 and is expected to be completed in December.
A Sandy Springs traffic study found 67 accidents took place in the general area on Roswell Road from 2014-2016, including 27 at the intersection of Grogans Ferry Road.
