Riverside Park Trail in Roswell rerouted for water line installation

The Fulton County Department of Public Works began installing a new water line behind the pump station just west of Riverside Park on Feb. 17. The Riverside Park Trail will be rerouted to the front of the pump station while the project is underway. A completion date of the project is currently unknown.
The Riverside Park Trail runs along the floodplain of the river and through numerous developed parks with a variety of facilities and activities. The trail consists of roughly 4.5 miles of paved, boardwalk and crushed gravel sections with Riverside Park as just one access point.
This park has about 500 parking spots, restrooms, three playgrounds, a sprayground, and multiple pavilions and picnic areas.