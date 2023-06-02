X

Public invited to weigh in on proposed Alpharetta millage rate

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta officials are proposing to leave the city’s millage rate at its current 5.75 mills through the 2023 tax year/2024 fiscal year. The city has maintained this same rate since 2009 while providing additional tax relief to citizens through homestead exemptions.

However, because the city anticipates an increase in funding due to property reassessments, the state requires notifying owners of a tax increase if it does not adopt a rollback tax rate to produce the same total revenue that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

Two public hearings remain to allow the public to provide input on the proposed property tax plan: 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.

The city’s 5.75 millage rate is composed of a 4.870 mills maintenance and operations levy to provide funding for essential city services and capital investment and a 0.88 mills bond levy to provide funding for the city’s voter-approved general obligation debt.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
