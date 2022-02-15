Public invited to comment on Morgan Falls bank stabilization in Sandy Springs

This project will stabilize soil and halt erosion underneath and adjacent to the dock at Bull Sluice Lake/Reservoir. The plan calls for field stone boulders to be placed along with native herbaceous plants and trees to prevent further soil loss and displacement of the gangway and dock as water levels fluctuate due to upstream dam releases.

The proposed project will result in 200 linear feet of buffer disturbance for about two months at the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.