Providence Park in Milton closed until fall to add ADA trails

Providence Park is closed to visitors as the city begins work creating a new ADA-accessible trail, along with a pier and pavilion overlooking Providence Lake. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Providence Park is closed to visitors as the city begins work creating a new ADA-accessible trail, along with a pier and pavilion overlooking Providence Lake. (Courtesy City of Milton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive in Milton, is closed to visitors as the city begins work creating a new ADA-accessible trail, along with a pier and pavilion overlooking Providence Lake.

The 42-acre park opened in fall 2016 for passive use. A master plan was completed in 2018. Plans for the park include the addition of restroom facilities, ADA accessible trails, a boardwalk, two building features for recreational use, a fishing pier, a playground, camping areas, and the draining of water out of the rock quarry.

The Fiscal Year 2020 budget includes plans for the trail, restroom and fishing pier projects. Grant funds were acquired for the ADA trails, restrooms and fishing pier.

Details, including plans, expenditures and more: www.cleargov.com/.../projects/1244/providence-park.

