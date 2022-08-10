Overflow parking for mixed-use project worries Roswell neighbors

Atlanta Street Baptist Church is selling the property to Polara and moved to Woodstock because of plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation to take a portion of its land for the Gateway project, Jeff Nunnally, a member of the church congregation, told City Council.

The developers plan to relocate the existing parking lot to another part of the site. The development would have a total of 54 parking spaces.

Most residents speaking during public comment said they weren’t opposed to Polara’s project but asked for a plan to prevent overflow parking from clogging neighborhood streets.

Resident Kyle Barnes, presented photos to council members showing the potential tight squeeze when vehicles are parked on both sides of Jones Road.

“…What happens when those parking spots get full,” Barnes said. “… If those cars (visiting the new development) go outside the parking area and they start stacking up in the neighborhood, it’s a real problem.”

Neighbor Diane Geyer said members of the church congregation currently renting space at Atlanta Street Baptist often park on Jones Drive and have blocked her home’s driveway.

Separately, trucks get stuck on Jones Drive because of their size and the narrowness of the road, she said.

“And then they have to get somebody to (help) get them out of there,” Geyer said.

Roe said the development will be designed to keep traffic off the part of Jones Drive that is the area of concern. The project will also have one-way paths and signage to prevent motorists from driving deep into the neighborhoods, he said.

“We really have tried to make every accommodation to try to deal with additional cars,” Roe said.

City Council unanimously approved rezoning for the project. Councilman Mike Palermo said the project is an opportunity to make the neighborhood a destination.