Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend

Chief Marketing Officer Heather Friedman said 136 pets were adopted in September when all fees were waive during a three-day period.

LifeLine’s foster program for the pets includes opportunities for people who are interested in a trial adoption of a dog or cat.

“For two weeks, you can bring a pet who you’d like to adopt into your home to see how they fit in with your family, " the website states. “This is especially helpful if you have other pets and children in your home or just need more time to make a decision.”

For more information and to see many of the pets available for adoption or foster care visit lifelineanimal.org.