Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend

LifeLine Animal Project, with nearly 3,000 pets in shelters and foster care, will hold free pet adoptions Nov. 25-28.
Pets adopted during the four days are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, the nonprofit says.
LifeLine manages animal services for Fulton and Dekalb counties where shelters remain overcapacity with more than 1,400 dogs and cats, Public Relations Director Timyka Artist said. In addition, nearly 1,300 are in foster care.
The overcrowded shelters are not a matter of increased intake. Adoptions have decreased this year, Artist said.
It’s just been really difficult this year and right now, we’re in a crisis …,” Artist said. “We think people are dealing with some tough economic times right now and they just feel that they can’t adopt a pet.”
Chief Marketing Officer Heather Friedman said 136 pets were adopted in September when all fees were waive during a three-day period.
LifeLine’s foster program for the pets includes opportunities for people who are interested in a trial adoption of a dog or cat.
“For two weeks, you can bring a pet who you’d like to adopt into your home to see how they fit in with your family, " the website states. “This is especially helpful if you have other pets and children in your home or just need more time to make a decision.”
For more information and to see many of the pets available for adoption or foster care visit lifelineanimal.org.
