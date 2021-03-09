Over 100 jobs available through Fulton County Sheriff’s office

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Career Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Park in College Park. Over 100 job openings are currently available ranging from deputy sheriff to civilian positions.
Deputy sheriff jobs start with salaries ranging from $46-50,000, detention officers start at $39,000, and security specialists at $16 per hour. Additional command and civilian positions available with competitive salaries.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office maintains the Fulton County Jail, provides services needed by the court systems, provides support and educational services to the community as a method of preventing crime, and enforces federal and state laws.
Details about available positions: www.tinyurl.com/yx3z4t22. Information: fcso.backgroundrecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov, 404-612-6790 or 404-612-3464.