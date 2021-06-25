North Fulton Community Charities raises over $6 million

With the help of a very supportive community, North Fulton Community Charities has completed their 3-year $6.2 million ‘Growing with Purpose’ capital campaign. NFCC launched the campaign in fall 2018, driven by increased demand for emergency assistance and family enrichment programs.
The funds have helped the agency build the new Barbara Duffy Center, as well as complete an expansion and remodel of the thrift shop and food pantry.
The Barbara Duffy Center, 11275 Elkins Rd. in Roswell, is now home to NFCC’s assistance and education teams that work to provide emergency assistance and enrichment programs to the homelessness and hunger.
NFCC’s Food Pantry and Thrift Shop remains close by at 11270 Elkins Rd. The Food Pantry is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Mon. and Wed., 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tues. and Thur., and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat. No appointment is necessary. Donations to the Food Pantry can be made 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F.
The Thrift Shop is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat., and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. and Thur. Donations to the Thrift Shop can be made 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Details about the campaign and a list of contributors: www.nfcchelp.org/growing-with-purpose-campaign-overview/.