North Fulton Community Charities preps for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, Nov. 29 and North Fulton Community Charities is hoping to make it a record-breaking day with a goal to raise enough money to stabilize 100 families with food, housing assistance and educational programs.
NFCC’s five program areas include case management/financial assistance, food pantry, clothing assistance, education and workforce development and seasonal assistance. In addition, NFCC offers utility assistance, benefits screening, tax filing assistance and onsite childcare for classes to help families in need.
Contribute or volunteer: www.nfcchelp.org.
