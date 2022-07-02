ajc logo
North Fulton Community Charities filling backpacks

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities has launched their Back to School Program. Each year, the North Fulton community comes together to provide backpacks and school supplies for children in need. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

With just a little over a month before children return to the classroom, Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities has launched their Back to School Program. Each year, the North Fulton community comes together to provide backpacks and school supplies for children in need. There are three ways to help.

• Donate pre-filled backpacks (list of materials available by grade level). Donations accepted July 25-27 for distribution July 28-30.

• Make a financial donation. $125 can buy a backpack and supplies for a high school student, a $90 donation will supply a middle school student, and a $75 donation can provide what’s needed for an elementary school student.

• Volunteer to help organize, pack and distribute backpacks before school begins.

Helping children in low-income households start the school year off right goes a long way toward easing the emotional stress of a new school year.

Details: www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/back-to-school-program/.

