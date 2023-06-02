North Fulton Community Charities celebrates 40 years serving families in need

North Fulton Community Charities will hold a family event to celebrate 40 years of service.

The celebration will take place June 23, from 5-8 p.m., outside the nonprofit’s gift shop at 11270 Elkins Road in Roswell.

A DJ will spin music as a backdrop to games, giveaways and more, according to a press release. Food trucks, the Roswell police K-9 unit and a fire department truck will also be included in the festivities.

North Fulton Community Charites opened in 1983 and serves nearly 10,000 people in need annually with food, financial assistance, clothing and education in work and life skills for financial stability.

The nonprofit serves residents in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.

According to its annual report, 90% of the nearly $10 million that the organization received in donations and thrift shop revenue in fiscal year 2022 was spent on program services.

“The North Fulton community — its residents and faith, civic and business communities — has supported NFCC throughout its 40 years, so we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than throwing a community event open to all,” Executive Director Sandy Holiday said. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone with those who make our work possible. There will be something for everyone at this fun, block party-style event.”