North Fulton Community Charities accepting donations for senior baskets

With spring popping out all around, celebrate and bring a little joy and extra comfort to a local senior citizen. Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is accepting donations to help create senior baskets containing much-needed household items and small gifts to help manage expenses for those with fixed incomes and limited mobility.
According to the NFCC website, “a seasonal basket hand delivered by a volunteer brings joy to their face and supplies them with needed household items as well as fun treats.”
Suggested donation items include dish towels, hand soap, antibacterial wipes, tissues, liquid hand soap, small laundry detergent, cookies, puzzles or puzzle books, toilet paper and paper towels.
Donate items, funding or volunteer to help deliver baskets at https://nfcchelp.org/holiday-senior-baskets/.
