X

North Fulton Community Charities accepting donations for senior baskets

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

With spring popping out all around, celebrate and bring a little joy and extra comfort to a local senior citizen. Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is accepting donations to help create senior baskets containing much-needed household items and small gifts to help manage expenses for those with fixed incomes and limited mobility.

According to the NFCC website, “a seasonal basket hand delivered by a volunteer brings joy to their face and supplies them with needed household items as well as fun treats.”

Suggested donation items include dish towels, hand soap, antibacterial wipes, tissues, liquid hand soap, small laundry detergent, cookies, puzzles or puzzle books, toilet paper and paper towels.

Donate items, funding or volunteer to help deliver baskets at https://nfcchelp.org/holiday-senior-baskets/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Fireworks erupt in Senate committee as sports betting is revived2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error
15h ago

Credit: AP

Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta signs agreement for public safety employee training
1h ago
Three classes remain in North Fulton Master Gardeners series
1h ago
Alpharetta to develop local roads safety action plan
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
19h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top