North Fulton CID elects 3 new officers

In addition to new officers, Bernie Tokarz, Principal with Cloverhurst was sworn in as a new board member. Tokarz was appointed by Milton after former board member, John Bell, stepped down from the role. Tokarz has extensive experience in transportation. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority and on the Board of Directors for the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation.

“The North Fulton CID Board of Directors is a group of business professionals volunteering their time and efforts to make our community a better place to live, work, and do business. Their leadership has allowed our organization to deliver significant and needed infrastructure improvements,” said NFCID Executive Director Brandon Beach.