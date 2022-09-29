North Fulton CID elects 3 new officers

The North Fulton Community Improvement District recently elected three new officers: Chairman Tim Perry, Managing Partner North American Properties Atlanta, Vice Chairman Leslie Day-Harrell, Executive Vice President Jackson Healthcare and Treasurer Al Nash, Parallax Advisory Group. Outgoing Chairman Kerry Armstrong, Managing Director at Pope & Land Enterprises and former Vice Chairman Moses Brown were recognized for their distinguished service to the CID.
In addition to new officers, Bernie Tokarz, Principal with Cloverhurst was sworn in as a new board member. Tokarz was appointed by Milton after former board member, John Bell, stepped down from the role. Tokarz has extensive experience in transportation. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority and on the Board of Directors for the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation.
“The North Fulton CID Board of Directors is a group of business professionals volunteering their time and efforts to make our community a better place to live, work, and do business. Their leadership has allowed our organization to deliver significant and needed infrastructure improvements,” said NFCID Executive Director Brandon Beach.
Information: www.NorthFultonCID.com or 678-397-0570.
