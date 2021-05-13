North Fulton CID announces re-election of two board members

Chris Bearden, Corporate Real Estate Coordinator at UPS, was re-elected to the Post 5 seat. He has served UPS in several roles including Director of UPS Supply Chain Solution Real Estate Department and Director of UPS Region Real Estate Department.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with this Board of Directors to create a more vibrant and sustainable North Fulton through the incredible infrastructure projects we have planned in the near future,” stated Bearden.