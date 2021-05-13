North Fulton CID announces re-election of two board members

The North Fulton Community Improvement District has re-elected two members to its Board of Directors.
Chris Bearden, Corporate Real Estate Coordinator at UPS, was re-elected to the Post 5 seat. He has served UPS in several roles including Director of UPS Supply Chain Solution Real Estate Department and Director of UPS Region Real Estate Department.
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with this Board of Directors to create a more vibrant and sustainable North Fulton through the incredible infrastructure projects we have planned in the near future,” stated Bearden.
Greg Chapin, Asset Manager at Equus Capital Partners, will serve again as the representative for Post 6. His commercial operating management experience brings additional expertise to the North Fulton CID’s Board of Directors.
“It is an incredible opportunity to continue representing the North Fulton Community Improvement District and their commitment to investing in the community through transit, commerce and livability.” said Chapin, North Fulton CID Board Member.