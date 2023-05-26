Norcross Street bridge deemed in “fair” condition

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $269,825 order with Barge Design Solutions to replace the bridge on Norcross Street over Hog Wallow Creek. The work includes concept development, database preparation, environmental screening, a bridge hydraulic study and public involvement.

The bridge, originally constructed in 1951, is now 72 years old. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s inspection found it in overall “fair” condition.

The concept development will look at the inclusion of pedestrian facilities on the new bridge and bridge aesthetics. The consultant will also look at accelerated bridge construction methods to try to limit the closure of Norcross Street.