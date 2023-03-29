BreakingNews
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
New development director joins Community Assistance Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently announced Amy Frizzell, MPA as its new Development Director.

According to a CAC statement, “with more than 24 years in nonprofit development, Frizzell has extensive experience in purpose-driven philanthropy, combining proficiency in fundraising and relationship-building with impactful and authentic nonprofit leadership.”

Frizzell’s experience in fundraising includes Atlanta-area nonprofits like The Salvation Army, Youth Villages, and Usher’s New Look.

In a get-to-know her Q&A, Frizzell noted her background in nonprofits began in her hometown of Miami while studying at Florida International University before moving to Atlanta, “Through working there, I fell in love with nonprofit work. Seeing lives being changed and the impact of the work I get to be a part of is unmatched. The impact might seem small, but it is so big to that person’s life, and it can change things long-term for them. That ability to touch the lives of others is what started me in the nonprofit field, and what has kept me here for over two decades.”

More about Frizzell: www.tinyurl.com/CAC-Frizzell.

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

