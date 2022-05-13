Music returns to City Springs in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs has returned this month with their outdoor Summer Concert Series at City Springs.
Create City Springs members can enjoy a pre-concert beer, wine, or whiskey tasting in City View Terrace Meeting Room, 3rd Floor of City Hall (for City Green Live) and Heritage Hall (for Concerts by the Springs). Members will receive a separate email with a link to purchase access to tastings.
In addition to each tasting, Create City Springs members have free access to the City View Terrace during City Green Live concerts (cash bar available).
The remaining concert schedule includes City Green Live performances: Southern Avenue (with Steve Baskins) - May 27, Stooges Brass Band (with Blair Crimmins) - June 10, Maggie Rose (with Leah Belle Faser) - June 24, Starship - July 15, and 10,000 Maniacs - July 29 .
Concerts by the Springs shows include Departure - June 5, Brotherhood-Doobie Brothers - July 10, Bogey and the Viceroy - Aug. 7, and BJ Wilbanks 70s Show - Sept. 11.
More information about memberships: www.tinyurl.com/CitySpringsMembers.
About the Author