Music returns to City Springs in Sandy Springs

Create City Springs members can enjoy a pre-concert beer, wine, or whiskey tasting in City View Terrace Meeting Room, 3rd Floor of City Hall (for City Green Live) and Heritage Hall (for Concerts by the Springs). Members will receive a separate email with a link to purchase access to tastings.

In addition to each tasting, Create City Springs members have free access to the City View Terrace during City Green Live concerts (cash bar available).