Morgan Falls Overlook Park ready for a stroll

The city began a project earlier this year to reinforce the riverbank and replace plant material that naturally prevents deterioration of the area. With approval from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the National Park Service, the city brought in 240 tons of field stone boulders to armor the shoreline.

Recent work includes new, low maintenance sod along the walking path leading to the boat dock. The Zeon Zoysia is heat tolerant, slow-growing and is very disease and insect resistant requiring fewer chemicals for success.