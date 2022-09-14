ajc logo
X

Morgan Falls Overlook Park ready for a stroll

Sandy Springs recently completed repair and restoration at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. COURTESY CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Springs recently completed repair and restoration at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. COURTESY CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently completed repair and restoration at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 400 Morgan Falls Road.

The city began a project earlier this year to reinforce the riverbank and replace plant material that naturally prevents deterioration of the area. With approval from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the National Park Service, the city brought in 240 tons of field stone boulders to armor the shoreline.

Recent work includes new, low maintenance sod along the walking path leading to the boat dock. The Zeon Zoysia is heat tolerant, slow-growing and is very disease and insect resistant requiring fewer chemicals for success.

Additional improvements include natural hardwood mulch and a water-efficient irrigation system.

The 30-acre riverside park provides picnic pavilions, a playground, restrooms, boat dock, hiking trail, fire pit, porch swings and scenic views. High Country Outfitters operates a seasonal waterside paddle shack with paddleboard, kayak and canoe rentals.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
September 13, 2022 Alto - Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker (center) speaks as he and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner candidate, State Sen. Tyler Harper (left) join with local farmers during a roundtable at Jaemor Farms in Alto on Tuesday, September 103, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker supports 15-week proposed national abortion ban1h ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House senior advisor for public engagement and former mayor of Atlanta, speaks at event hosted by Axios in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Screenshot)

Credit: Screengrab

Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
18h ago
Atlanta police were called to a shooting and a stabbing at separate Waffle Houses early Tuesday morning.

Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
18h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
54m ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
54m ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
6h ago
The Latest
Residents engage with the Johns Creek staff and engineers to improve the Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive intersection. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: custom

Johns Creek moving ahead on Barnwell at Niblick intersection
4h ago
Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
23h ago
Milton hires new Human Resources Director
Featured
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
1h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top