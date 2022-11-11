ajc logo
X

More builders interested in redeveloping North Point Mall

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The builder who was denied rezoning to redevelop North Point Mall says he will continue to pursue the project.

Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property Company, said in a statement Thursday that he wants to continue working with Alpharetta “to transform the property into a beautifully designed and highly engaging destination.”

In 2021, Trademark was hired by mall owner New York Life to remodel 83 acres of the shopping center property. City Council members disliked the project designs, including the number of apartment units, and rejected rezoning for the site during a Monday meeting vote.

ExploreAlpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall

Trademark can submit a new application for rezoning in six months and now more developers are interested in remodeling the 100-acre shopping center.

James Drinkard, assistant city administrator for Alpharetta, said the city has received phone calls from other development firms expressing interest in the site since Monday.

Drinkard said all were referred to New York Life.

A point of disagreement between Trademark and Alpharetta was 875 apartment units that the developer wanted to build. Montesi has said that number was necessary in order for the overall project to be financially viable, adding that a lower number would result in the builder canceling the project.

Alpharetta wanted 650 apartment units. City officials have voiced concerns in recent months about transient renters.

During public comment at the City Council meeting on Monday, Phil Tague, president of AMLI Residential apartment communities said 90% of renters at his Alpharetta property stay more than four years and most go on to buy homes in the area.

Tague also expressed interest in building apartments on the mall site.

“I will guarantee you if Trademark doesn’t want to build the 875 apartments, we would be honored to do so and would do so in a flash …,” he said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was unable to reach Tague to ask if AMLI Residential is working to be a builder on the North Point site.

When first asked earlier this week, Montesi did not say if he or New York Life would continue to try to redevelop North Point Mall.

In his statement Thursday, he said: “We believe strongly in the plan to redevelop North Point Mall into a true mixed-use destination and we’re excited to continue our positive collaboration with the City of Alpharetta.”

Montesi added, “We appreciate the overwhelming support from community members and remain committed to creating a revitalized project of which all stakeholders could be proud.”

During the six-month period that Trademark would have to wait to submit a new rezoning application, the firm can work with city staff on project plans, Drinkard said.

“If you think about it, for something (of) this size and scale, it will probably take them six months to be able to come up with something new to submit anyway,” Drinkard added.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: In Stacey Abrams’ shadow, the Democratic bench got walloped 2h ago

Credit: Nadiya Vlashchenko

Cobb Superior Court clerk to return $84K in passport fees to county
3h ago

Credit: FREYR Battery

BREAKING: Georgia lands $2.6B electric battery plant in Coweta
45m ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
12h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
12h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

Federal court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek invites public to discuss Sargent at Ashwick Place intersection
1h ago
Roswell solid waste residential drop off closed through Jan. 3
1h ago
Alpharetta street conditions reveal maintenance needs
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top