Milton wants to connect, or reconnect, with local HOAs

Milton is reaching out to residents who live in neighborhoods with a Homeowners Association, or HOA, that provide valued amenities and services. The city often turns to HOAs to prepare and inform citizens about key developments affecting these neighborhoods including road closures and emergencies.
The city maintains a contact list of HOA leaders to facilitate effective, timely and relevant communication. Since the names can change regularly, the city is asking HOA leaders to complete an online form with the latest pertinent information including recent contact information. This is especially important if the HOA leadership has recently changed.
Complete the contact form at www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../register-your-hoa-contact/.
