Milton to survey city employees

Part of Milton’s strategic plan calls for an employee engagement survey. The city had planned and contracted for this to take place in early 2020, just as the pandemic hit. Since they feared the challenges of COVID-19 would impact employee’s responses, the survey was postponed.
Milton’s City Council recently approved a change order to allow CPS HR Consulting to survey employees before June 30, 2022.
The $10,500 contract will measure employee’s commitment, motivation, sense of purpose and passion for their work.
According to the CPS HR Consulting website, “Engaged employees have pride in their organization and its mission and are deeply committed to organizational success. As a result, engaged employees provide “discretionary effort,” going above basic job requirements to help the organization achieve its mission. Engaged employees find their work meaningful and rewarding and, in turn, they deliver for the organization, its leaders, their coworkers and the public.”
Results to follow.
