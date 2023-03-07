Milton to repaint Bell Memorial Park score stands

The park, constructed in 2015, contains seven score stands near each field. Over time, these 12-foot-tall metal structures, which are painted black, have become chipped and deteriorated. The work is expected to extend the life of the structures and bring the appearance back to match the rest of the park.

The city obtained three bids to sand and repaint the score stands, with CertaPro Painters coming in as the lowest bid. The city planned for this work in the FY23 Budget and this bid has come in under budget.