Milton to repaint Bell Memorial Park score stands

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $6,575 contract with CertaPro Painters of Alpharetta and Kennesaw to sand and repaint the score stands at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Road.

The park, constructed in 2015, contains seven score stands near each field. Over time, these 12-foot-tall metal structures, which are painted black, have become chipped and deteriorated. The work is expected to extend the life of the structures and bring the appearance back to match the rest of the park.

The city obtained three bids to sand and repaint the score stands, with CertaPro Painters coming in as the lowest bid. The city planned for this work in the FY23 Budget and this bid has come in under budget.

Bell Memorial is an active-use park with four baseball fields, two multi-purpose artificial turf fields, pavilions, picnic areas, parking, concessions and a playground. The park is also home to the Mark Law Arboretum.

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
