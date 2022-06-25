ajc logo
X

Milton to install permanent restroom at Providence Park

Milton applied for and was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton applied for and was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

In 2018, Milton applied for and was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive. After several quotes that all exceeded the budget, the city requested an extension of the grant to come up with solutions.

The city has now landed on a plan to install a prefabricated, permanent restroom that will have running water and a septic tank. The grant agreement also includes installation of solar-powered lighting along the pathway around the building.

The revised grant amendment extends the project expiration date to Dec. 31. The extension will give the city’s contractors the necessary time to complete the work and allow staff to wrap up the paperwork required for the grant.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week10h ago
Dorian Gray to bring continental European cuisine to Buckhead this summer
22h ago
House of Prayer churches near military bases in Georgia raided by FBI. Here’s what we...
19h ago
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
9h ago
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
9h ago
Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop
14h ago
The Latest
Roswell hires TSPLOST management services
15h ago
Nonprofit donates to construct Roswell pedestrian crosswalk
18h ago
Alpharetta nonprofit uses old cell phones for good
23h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
16h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
22h ago
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top