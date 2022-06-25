Milton to install permanent restroom at Providence Park

In 2018, Milton applied for and was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive. After several quotes that all exceeded the budget, the city requested an extension of the grant to come up with solutions.
The city has now landed on a plan to install a prefabricated, permanent restroom that will have running water and a septic tank. The grant agreement also includes installation of solar-powered lighting along the pathway around the building.
The revised grant amendment extends the project expiration date to Dec. 31. The extension will give the city’s contractors the necessary time to complete the work and allow staff to wrap up the paperwork required for the grant.
