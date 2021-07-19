ajc logo
X

Milton to construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for Fire Station 44

Milton will construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for Fire Station 44 at 13690 Ga. 9/Alpharetta Highway. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Caption
Milton will construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for Fire Station 44 at 13690 Ga. 9/Alpharetta Highway. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Milton has signed contracts to construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for the new Fire Station 44 at 13690 Ga. 9/Alpharetta Highway. This signal will flash red stopping traffic on Ga. 9 in both directions to allow emergency vehicles to safely exit the station when leaving for emergency calls.

Milton’s City Council recently approved a change to the initial contract adding a Zinc Battery Backup System and two “Tattletale” Red Light Enforcement Beacons.

The two red-light enforcement beacons will be installed onto existing traffic signal heads.

Total cost for the emergency beacon system is $103,491.

In Other News
1
Roswell denies permit for used car sales at 11208 Alpharetta Highway
2
Developers plan to remodel historic Black school in Alpharetta
3
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
4
Johns Creek opens pocket park off State Bridge Road
5
Roswell accepts community development block grant-coronavirus...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top