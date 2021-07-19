Milton to construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for Fire Station 44

Milton has signed contracts to construct an emergency vehicle hybrid beacon for the new Fire Station 44 at 13690 Ga. 9/Alpharetta Highway. This signal will flash red stopping traffic on Ga. 9 in both directions to allow emergency vehicles to safely exit the station when leaving for emergency calls.
Milton’s City Council recently approved a change to the initial contract adding a Zinc Battery Backup System and two “Tattletale” Red Light Enforcement Beacons.
The two red-light enforcement beacons will be installed onto existing traffic signal heads.
Total cost for the emergency beacon system is $103,491.
