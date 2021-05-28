Milton to begin glass recycling program at no cost to city, residents

Milton has been unable to provide glass recycling since 2017. For a short time, residents could drop off their glass at the Roswell Recycling Center until Roswell prohibited people from outside the city from using their recycling center. That left the nearest option in Sandy Springs at the Keep North Fulton Beautiful facility.

“I’m hearing from people [who] very much ... want to recycle,” said City Conservation Manager Teresa Stickels. “But it really has to be more convenient. It’s something we want to help our residents do.”