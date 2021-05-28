Milton to begin glass recycling program at no cost to city, residents

Until now, the closest location for Milton residents to recycle glass has been the Keep North Fulton Beautiful Recycling Center in Sandy Springs. Following feedback from residents seeking a more local glass recycling location, the city has entered into an agreement with Strategic Materials, Inc. to provide a collection bin for glass recycling at no cost to the city or to residents.
Milton has been unable to provide glass recycling since 2017. For a short time, residents could drop off their glass at the Roswell Recycling Center until Roswell prohibited people from outside the city from using their recycling center. That left the nearest option in Sandy Springs at the Keep North Fulton Beautiful facility.
“I’m hearing from people [who] very much ... want to recycle,” said City Conservation Manager Teresa Stickels. “But it really has to be more convenient. It’s something we want to help our residents do.”
“It’s a great service not only for our residents, but also for our environment,” added Mayor Joe Lockwood.
SMI will provide a collection bin at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Rd. along with the associated hauling services beginning in early June.